Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Sells $1,779,330.96 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $1,779,330.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,116.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Janesh Moorjani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 2nd, Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $1,468,290.78.

On Thursday, October 1st, Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $1,655,547.21.

ESTC stock opened at $143.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.39. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $144.08. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Elastic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Elastic from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Elastic from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.31.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 71.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 34.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

