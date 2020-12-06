Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ESTC. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.31.

Elastic stock opened at $143.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.39. Elastic has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $144.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.48 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 30.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.60%. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total value of $78,570,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.06, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 905,683 shares of company stock valued at $96,414,399 over the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the third quarter worth $2,345,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Stamina Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,039,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Elastic by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after acquiring an additional 20,910 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,767,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

