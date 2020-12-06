Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $151.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Elastic from $94.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, FBN Securities boosted their price target on Elastic from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.31.

Get Elastic alerts:

NYSE ESTC opened at $143.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.39. Elastic has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $144.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total value of $78,570,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,512,859.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 905,683 shares of company stock worth $96,414,399. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,525,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,125,000 after buying an additional 353,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Elastic by 31.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,684,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,449,000 after buying an additional 1,125,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Elastic by 21.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,374,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,406,000 after buying an additional 783,292 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Elastic by 10.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,867,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,520,000 after buying an additional 174,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Elastic by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 868,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,755,000 after buying an additional 67,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.