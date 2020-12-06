Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Trading 6.1% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) shot up 6.1% during trading on Friday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $150.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Elastic traded as high as $144.08 and last traded at $143.28. 1,924,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 1,261,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.31.

In other Elastic news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.06, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,579.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $1,779,330.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,116.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 905,683 shares of company stock worth $96,414,399. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,525,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,125,000 after acquiring an additional 353,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Elastic by 31.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,684,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Elastic by 21.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,374,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,406,000 after purchasing an additional 783,292 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 10.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,867,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,520,000 after acquiring an additional 174,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 868,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,755,000 after acquiring an additional 67,855 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.39.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic Company Profile (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

