EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) – Research analysts at G.Research boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for EnPro Industries in a report released on Thursday, December 3rd. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.85. G.Research also issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on EnPro Industries from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

NYSE NPO opened at $73.51 on Friday. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $74.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.37.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.60 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 958.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.