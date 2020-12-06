Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an overweight rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.07.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $20.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.36. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $29.22.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.79%.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,851.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,995,160 shares in the company, valued at $40,042,861.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Insiders purchased a total of 35,905 shares of company stock valued at $383,846 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 67,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $967,000. Institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

