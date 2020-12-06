ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Analysts expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to announce $1.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. ePlus posted earnings of $1.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $433.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.87 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $88.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.57. ePlus has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.55.

In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 3,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $279,355.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,526.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Callies sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,661 shares in the company, valued at $852,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ePlus by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,334,000 after purchasing an additional 25,836 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ePlus by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 317,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,240,000 after purchasing an additional 56,956 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ePlus by 191.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 95,582 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ePlus during the 3rd quarter worth $9,156,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in ePlus by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 101,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

