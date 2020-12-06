Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) (LON:EQLS) Insider Buys £10,230 in Stock

Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) (LON:EQLS) insider Sian Herbert purchased 33,000 shares of Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £10,230 ($13,365.56).

EQLS opened at GBX 31.25 ($0.41) on Friday. Equals Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 88 ($1.15). The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £55.81 million and a PE ratio of -6.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 30.14.

Get Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) alerts:

Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) (LON:EQLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX (1.73) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Equals Group plc (EQLS.L)

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. The company operates a platform that enables personal and business customers to make payments in a range of currencies, and across a range of products through an integrated system.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.