Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Research analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $5.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.80.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$66.04 target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$61.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$66.96.

BNS stock opened at C$67.50 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$46.38 and a 1 year high of C$75.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$56.92. The firm has a market cap of C$81.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.92%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

