Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Avid Bioservices, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avid Bioservices’ FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CDMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Avid Bioservices from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.35.

CDMO opened at $11.26 on Friday. Avid Bioservices has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41. The company has a market cap of $637.35 million, a PE ratio of -80.42 and a beta of 2.34.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 3.68%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 22.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 26,830 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 750.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 390,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 344,681 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 11.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.51% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

