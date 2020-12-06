Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s FY2021 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $646.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $133.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. CL King increased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.78.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $141.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.99. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $53.61 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 35.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.5% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

