Equities Analysts Set Expectations for M&T Bank Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, December 3rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.64. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.73.

NYSE MTB opened at $128.02 on Friday. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $85.09 and a 52 week high of $174.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.49.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $89,694.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 298.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 11,525.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the second quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

