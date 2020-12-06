Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Patterson Companies, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Patterson Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.49. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $33.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average of $24.55.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 3,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $78,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 228.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 63,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 44,252 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.