Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.73. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ERO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$24.00 to C$22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Pi Financial boosted their price target on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$21.70 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cormark boosted their price target on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$22.72.

Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$20.16 on Friday. Ero Copper Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$125.67 million during the quarter.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

