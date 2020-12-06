ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) and CTX Virtual Technologies (OTCMKTS:CTXV) Head to Head Comparison

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) and CTX Virtual Technologies (OTCMKTS:CTXV) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ESCO Technologies and CTX Virtual Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESCO Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 CTX Virtual Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

ESCO Technologies has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTX Virtual Technologies has a beta of -28.52, meaning that its stock price is 2,952% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.7% of ESCO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of ESCO Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ESCO Technologies and CTX Virtual Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESCO Technologies 13.91% 7.73% 5.09% CTX Virtual Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ESCO Technologies and CTX Virtual Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESCO Technologies $732.91 million 3.53 $101.98 million $2.76 35.98 CTX Virtual Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ESCO Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than CTX Virtual Technologies.

Summary

ESCO Technologies beats CTX Virtual Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc. produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging. The Filtration segment supplies filter elements, manifolds, assemblies, modules, indicators, custom and standard valves, filters, regulators, actuators, and other related components; elastomeric-based signature reduction solutions; and mission-critical bushings, pins, sleeves, and precision-tolerance machined components, as well as processing services. The Test segment designs and manufactures RF test and secure communication facilities, acoustic test enclosures, RF and magnetically shielded rooms, RF measurement systems, and broadcast and recording studios; and RF absorptive materials and filters, active compensation systems, antennas, antenna masts, turntables, electric and magnetic probes, RF test cells, proprietary measurement software, and other test accessories to perform various tests, as well as calibration for antennas and field probes, chamber certification, field surveys, customer training, and various product tests. The USG segment designs, manufactures, and delivers diagnostic testing solutions for electrical equipment comprising the electric power grid and enterprise management systems. The Technical Packaging segment offers thermoformed products and packaging materials for medical, pharmaceutical, retail, food, and electronic applications. The company distributes its products through a network of distributors, sales representatives, direct sales teams, and in-house sales personnel. ESCO Technologies Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

CTX Virtual Technologies Company Profile

CTX Virtual Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells mobile communication and electronic devices. The company, through its subsidiary, Kaibida International Limited, designs and manufactures printed circuit boards, surface mounted technology components, and cellular telephones, including Smartphones and PDAs to network operators and original equipment manufacturers. Its other subsidiary, Celluon Technology Holdings Ltd., is involved in the manufacture and sale of virtual 3-D electronic perception products, including proprietary stand-alone external virtual keyboard for Smartphones and Pads. The company also manufactures and sells the MiSeeTX mini-computer, a fully functioning small computer incorporating various virtual input and output technologies while running the Windows XP, Android, or Windows 7 platforms. In addition, it provides virtual projection products, such as the virtual keyboards used in hospitals and medical clinics to prevent the spread of bacteria and viruses. CTX Virtual Technologies, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida with offices in Hong Kong; Toronto, Canada; and Las Vegas, Nevada.

