Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Everi Holdings Inc. is a holding company which operates through subsidiaries, Global Cash Access, Inc. and Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc. The Company’s segments include Games and Payments. Global Cash Access, Inc. provides integrated gaming payments solutions, video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, as well as compliance and software. Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc., designs, manufactures and supplies gaming machines and systems. Everi Holdings Inc., formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Everi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Everi from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital increased their target price on Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Everi in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.86.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $12.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29. Everi has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.66.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everi will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lucchese sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $694,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,755.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,225 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Everi by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,759,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after buying an additional 429,187 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Everi by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after buying an additional 538,404 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Everi by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,145,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,784,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Everi by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 952,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after buying an additional 430,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

