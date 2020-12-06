Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Short Interest Down 30.4% in November

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the October 31st total of 4,310,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp raised Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $114.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.90. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.20. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $72.70 and a fifty-two week high of $121.07.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.55 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

In other news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 25,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $2,850,975.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,751,989.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $266,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,573,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,132 shares of company stock valued at $4,495,075. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 53.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 84.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

