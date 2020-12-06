FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $365.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $221.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $304.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $218.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $293.68.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $294.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. FedEx has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $298.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $278.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $6,149,322.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 4,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total transaction of $1,049,855.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,728.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,458 shares of company stock worth $28,715,799 over the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 73.5% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in FedEx by 227.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

