Financial Contrast: Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) vs. Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC)

Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) and Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Equitable Financial and Premier Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equitable Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Premier Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Equitable Financial and Premier Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitable Financial N/A 7.14% 0.72% Premier Financial 12.93% 9.31% 1.24%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.9% of Equitable Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of Premier Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Equitable Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Premier Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Equitable Financial has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier Financial has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Equitable Financial and Premier Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equitable Financial $21.42 million 1.53 $2.63 million N/A N/A Premier Financial $186.04 million 4.60 $49.37 million $2.53 9.07

Premier Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Equitable Financial.

Summary

Premier Financial beats Equitable Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equitable Financial

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers consumer, commercial, and agriculture loans; home loans; checking and savings accounts; and financial planning and retirement services. It operates 4 branches in Grand Island, North Platte, and Omaha. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, equipment loans, working capital lines of credit, agricultural loans, construction loans, SBA/USDA loans, and letters of credit; remote deposit, cash management, merchant, government banking, lockbox, ACH and check positive pay, and wire transfer services; investment products; and Internet and mobile banking services. It operates through 78 branches, 12 loan offices, and 2 wealth offices in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, and Pennsylvania; and insurance agency with ten offices in Ohio. The company was formerly known as First Defiance Financial Corp. and changed its name to Premier Financial Corp. in June 2020. Premier Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Defiance, Ohio.

