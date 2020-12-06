Financial Contrast: Simon Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SWWI) & Carter’s (NYSE:CRI)

Simon Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SWWI) and Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Simon Worldwide and Carter’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simon Worldwide N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Carter’s $3.52 billion 1.17 $263.80 million $6.46 14.61

Carter’s has higher revenue and earnings than Simon Worldwide.

Profitability

This table compares Simon Worldwide and Carter’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simon Worldwide N/A N/A N/A Carter’s 4.31% 25.31% 6.33%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.1% of Carter’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Simon Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Carter’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Simon Worldwide has a beta of -1.57, meaning that its share price is 257% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carter’s has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Simon Worldwide and Carter’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simon Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A Carter’s 0 2 7 0 2.78

Carter’s has a consensus price target of $97.33, indicating a potential upside of 3.15%. Given Carter’s’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Carter’s is more favorable than Simon Worldwide.

Summary

Carter’s beats Simon Worldwide on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simon Worldwide

Simon Worldwide, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was operated as a promotional marketing company. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. Its Carter's products include babies and young children products, such as bodysuits, pants, dresses, knit sets, blankets, layette essentials, bibs, booties, sleep and play products, rompers, and jumpers; and OshKosh brand products comprise playclothes that include tops, overalls, jeans, sweaters and hoodies, shorts, shortalls, leggings and dresses, pants, graphic tees, and outerwear. The company also provides products for playtime, travel, mealtime, bathtime, and homegear, as well as kid's bags and diaper bags under the Skip Hop brand. In addition, it offers bedding, cribs, footwear, gift sets, hair accessories, jewelry, outerwear, paper goods, socks, shoes, diaper bags, swimwear, and toys. The company operates 18,000 wholesale locations, including department stores, national chain stores, specialty stores, and discount retailers. As of February 24, 2020, it operated approximately 1,100 company-operated stores. The company also sells its products through online Websites, carters.com, oshkosh.com, cartersoshkosh.ca, and carters.com.mx, as well as other international wholesale accounts and licensees. Carter's, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

