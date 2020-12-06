Financial Review: HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSE:HMG) and Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSE:HMG) and Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get HMG/Courtland Properties alerts:

This table compares HMG/Courtland Properties and Broadstone Net Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMG/Courtland Properties -738.72% -2.83% -1.92% Broadstone Net Lease N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HMG/Courtland Properties and Broadstone Net Lease’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMG/Courtland Properties $80,000.00 148.28 $270,000.00 N/A N/A Broadstone Net Lease N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HMG/Courtland Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Broadstone Net Lease.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.7% of HMG/Courtland Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.0% of HMG/Courtland Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for HMG/Courtland Properties and Broadstone Net Lease, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HMG/Courtland Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Broadstone Net Lease 0 0 7 0 3.00

Broadstone Net Lease has a consensus price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 12.69%. Given Broadstone Net Lease’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Broadstone Net Lease is more favorable than HMG/Courtland Properties.

Summary

Broadstone Net Lease beats HMG/Courtland Properties on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HMG/Courtland Properties

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. and subsidiaries, is a Delaware corporation organized in 1972. The Company's business is the ownership and management of income-producing commercial properties and it will consider other investments if they offer growth or profit potential.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. BNL utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting. As of June 30, 2020, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 632 properties in 41 U.S. states and one property in Canada across the industrial, healthcare, restaurant, office, and retail property types, with an aggregate gross asset value of approximately $4.0 billion.

Receive News & Ratings for HMG/Courtland Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMG/Courtland Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.