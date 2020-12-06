FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCBBF. HSBC cut FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.11. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $15.51.

About FinecoBank Banca Fineco

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

