First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for First Foundation in a report issued on Thursday, December 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the bank will earn $1.94 per share for the year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

FFWM stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. First Foundation has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average is $15.43. The firm has a market cap of $859.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.48.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $75.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Foundation by 4.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Foundation by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In other First Foundation news, Director Mitchell M. Rosenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $195,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

