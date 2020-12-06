First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,088 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of First Merchants worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in First Merchants by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in First Merchants by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 10,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Get First Merchants alerts:

FRME has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Merchants from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

First Merchants stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.17. First Merchants Co. has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.69.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $119.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.