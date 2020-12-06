First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Stock Holdings Lowered by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,821,811 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 174,930 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.06% of First Merchants worth $88,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 9.4% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 10,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 3.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 17.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRME opened at $35.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.69. First Merchants Co. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $119.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

