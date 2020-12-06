First Republic Bank to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.80 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the bank will earn $6.80 per share for the year.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.12.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $129.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.50. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $142.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in First Republic Bank by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

