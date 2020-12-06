First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 15,177 Shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,177 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Raven Industries worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RAVN. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the third quarter valued at about $3,993,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 17.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,084,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,336,000 after acquiring an additional 163,669 shares during the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 35.0% during the third quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 523,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 135,775 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 171.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 131,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 62.7% during the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 246,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 95,097 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RAVN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Raven Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Raven Industries in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ RAVN opened at $28.44 on Friday. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $36.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average is $22.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $96.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

