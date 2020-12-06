Fiske plc (FKE.L) (LON:FKE) Insider Sells £13,000 in Stock

Fiske plc (FKE.L) (LON:FKE) insider Clive F. Harrison sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85), for a total value of £13,000 ($16,984.58).

Fiske plc (FKE.L) stock opened at GBX 65 ($0.85) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.51 million and a PE ratio of -16.25. Fiske plc has a 12 month low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 70 ($0.91). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 64.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Get Fiske plc (FKE.L) alerts:

About Fiske plc (FKE.L)

Fiske plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial intermediation services primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers discretionary portfolio management, investment advisory, execution, and stockbroking services; and other services, such as client deposit accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pensions and small self-administered schemes, nominee services, and safe custody services to private clients.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Fiske plc (FKE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiske plc (FKE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.