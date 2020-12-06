Five Below, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.99 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Five Below in a research note issued on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.85. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FIVE. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $150.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Five Below from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Five Below from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Five Below in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.52.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $161.62 on Friday. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.31, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Five Below by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 46.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at $59,000.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

