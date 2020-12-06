Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.02

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.02 and last traded at $16.98, with a volume of 54387 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.68.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Flex from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.21.

The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 4,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $56,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 21,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $362,498.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Flex by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Flex by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Flex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 948,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

