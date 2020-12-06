Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Trading Up 7.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) shares were up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $25.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors traded as high as $23.12 and last traded at $23.05. Approximately 1,554,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 585,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

FTAI has been the subject of several other research reports. Compass Point started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Washington State Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,097,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 67.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,400,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167,322 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 178.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,086,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,466 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 1,023.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 955,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after purchasing an additional 870,322 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter valued at about $6,939,000. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.90.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.17). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a net margin of 31.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $83.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 235.71%.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

