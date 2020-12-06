Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 55.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,062 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 705,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 7.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 40,432 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 4.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 247,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 239,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Street Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.21).

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy acquired 30,900 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $136,887.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,174 shares in the company, valued at $71,650.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy acquired 45,000 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $204,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,429.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 78,900 shares of company stock worth $353,667 over the last 90 days.

Franklin Street Properties Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

