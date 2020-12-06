Future plc (FUTR.L) (LON:FUTR) Insider Buys £49,636.52 in Stock

Future plc (FUTR.L) (LON:FUTR) insider Rachel Addison acquired 2,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,774 ($23.18) per share, for a total transaction of £49,636.52 ($64,850.43).

LON FUTR opened at GBX 1,793.85 ($23.44) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83. Future plc has a twelve month low of GBX 489.50 ($6.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,185 ($28.55). The company has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,951.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,578.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Future plc (FUTR.L)’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Future plc (FUTR.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.61%.

FUTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Future plc (FUTR.L) from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,974 ($25.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Future plc (FUTR.L) from GBX 2,240 ($29.27) to GBX 2,105 ($27.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,880.80 ($24.57).

Future plc (FUTR.L) Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, gaming and entertainment, music, creative and photography, home interest, education, and television, as well as hobbies and knowledge, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Media and Magazine.

