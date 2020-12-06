FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) Issued By Raymond James (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

OR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Eight Capital raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial set a C$23.00 price target on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.43.

OR opened at C$14.22 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a one year low of C$6.35 and a one year high of C$17.50. The company has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.30%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

