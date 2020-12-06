FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Life Storage in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $5.87 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Life Storage’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.93 EPS.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.56 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI raised Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.18.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $111.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.09. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $67.31 and a 12-month high of $119.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Life Storage by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $518,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Life Storage by 189.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 14,921 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,048,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 875 storage facilities in 29 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

