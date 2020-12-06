FY2020 Earnings Forecast for National Storage Affiliates Trust Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $109.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NSA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $34.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average of $32.20. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.48 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,428 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 139,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 16,168 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $73,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.31%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

