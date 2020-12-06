FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Ramaco Resources, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ramaco Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.07). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Ramaco Resources from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ METC opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78. Ramaco Resources has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $3.98.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.30 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 1.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 35,324 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 116,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,638 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 28,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 61,343 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

