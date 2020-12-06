FY2020 EPS Estimates for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Federated Hermes in a report issued on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the company will earn $3.08 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federated Hermes’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $364.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.61 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

FHI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federated Hermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

FHI opened at $29.28 on Friday. Federated Hermes has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John B. Fisher sold 8,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $230,492.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 540,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,313,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $31,246.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,196 shares of company stock valued at $515,721. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

