FY2020 EPS Estimates for Penn Virginia Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Penn Virginia in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.23 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.21. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $69.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 million. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 33.22%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of PVAC opened at $9.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 3.79. Penn Virginia has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $32.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Penn Virginia by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Penn Virginia by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

