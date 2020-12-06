FY2020 EPS Estimates for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Decreased by Analyst

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for UDR in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.07. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for UDR’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

UDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.86.

Shares of UDR opened at $40.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. UDR has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $51.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average is $35.93.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $310.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.51 million. UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in UDR by 72.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in UDR during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in UDR during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in UDR by 5,381.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

