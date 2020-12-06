FY2021 Earnings Estimate for J Sainsbury plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:JSAIY)

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for J Sainsbury in a report issued on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.03.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JSAIY. Zacks Investment Research raised J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $11.62 on Friday. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

