FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Peabody Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the coal producer will post earnings of ($1.97) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.06). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The coal producer reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $671.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.22 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 62.27%. The business’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BTU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.81.

Shares of BTU stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. Peabody Energy has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $127.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after acquiring an additional 162,404 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,667 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 21,719 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 111,500 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 37,583.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,220 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 45,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.