FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.75) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.72). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.37. Brookdale Senior Living had a net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 34.34%. The company had revenue of $807.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.08 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Monday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

BKD opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $814.23 million, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.88. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $8.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

