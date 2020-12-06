FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issued By DA Davidson

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.40. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IPAR. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BWS Financial upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

IPAR stock opened at $57.91 on Friday. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $34.20 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.92.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $160.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.80 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 906,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,841,000 after buying an additional 123,790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 12.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 492,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,694,000 after acquiring an additional 52,561 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 24.6% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 377,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,184,000 after acquiring an additional 74,647 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 233,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 135,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 197,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 96,800 shares during the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.