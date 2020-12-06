FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ramaco Resources, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ramaco Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.95.

A number of other analysts have also commented on METC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:METC opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.69 million, a P/E ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 1.08. Ramaco Resources has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.30 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 45.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 116,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 35,324 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 25.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,638 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 28,006 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 61,343 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

