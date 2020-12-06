FY2021 EPS Estimates for Rio Tinto Group Increased by Analyst (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Rio Tinto Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $8.03 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rio Tinto Group’s FY2022 earnings at $7.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of RIO opened at $73.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.82 and its 200-day moving average is $60.05. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $74.06. The firm has a market cap of $92.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 362.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 332.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 7.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

