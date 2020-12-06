FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated Raised by Northcoast Research (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report released on Thursday, December 3rd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.79.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barrington Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.56.

NYSE RBA opened at $69.22 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $78.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 66.17%.

In other news, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $417,670.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,771.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,291,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,294,000 after purchasing an additional 550,896 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter worth approximately $31,203,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 210.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 572,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,205,000 after acquiring an additional 387,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 84.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,264,000 after acquiring an additional 326,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,578,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,031,000 after purchasing an additional 297,152 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

