FY2021 EPS Estimates for Westpac Banking Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:WBK)

Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Westpac Banking in a report issued on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Westpac Banking’s FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

WBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Westpac Banking from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

WBK opened at $15.32 on Friday. Westpac Banking has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.62.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2182 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. Westpac Banking’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Westpac Banking by 1.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 65,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Westpac Banking by 158.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 176,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 108,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Westpac Banking by 10.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Westpac Banking during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

