FY2021 EPS Estimates for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) – William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Zoom Video Communications in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 1st. William Blair analyst B. Suri now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.70. William Blair also issued estimates for Zoom Video Communications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

ZM has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.88.

ZM stock opened at $410.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $467.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.12. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.62 billion, a PE ratio of 525.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 11,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.10, for a total value of $3,942,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 69,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.38, for a total transaction of $34,200,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,142 shares in the company, valued at $34,396,233.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,675 shares of company stock worth $97,597,029 over the last ninety days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

