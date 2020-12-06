Gatos Silver, Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver’s (NYSE:GATO) quiet period will end on Monday, December 7th. Gatos Silver had issued 21,430,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 28th. The total size of the offering was $150,010,000 based on an initial share price of $7.00. During Gatos Silver’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GATO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Gatos Silver in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

NYSE GATO opened at $7.16 on Friday. Gatos Silver has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $7.53.

In other Gatos Silver news, Director Janice Stairs purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

